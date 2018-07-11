Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook is trying to make your news feed more social with interactive ads through augmented reality.

This Is Care-E, The Robot Airport Assistant Coming This Year

The new feature allows users to try on glasses, makeup and other products just by using the camera on your smartphone.

All of the looks can then be shared on your Facebook page.

Michael Kors was the first to test the interactive ads on Facebook.

Experts say more retailers will begin capitalizing on the technology.

Facebook says Sephora and other companies, selling everything from fashion to furniture, will roll out their own interactive ads in the coming months.