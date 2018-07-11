  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook is trying to make your news feed more social with interactive ads through augmented reality.

This Is Care-E, The Robot Airport Assistant Coming This Year

The new feature allows users to try on glasses, makeup and other products just by using the camera on your smartphone.

facebook interactive ads Facebook To Make News Feed More Social Through Augmented Reality

Credit: (CBS3)

All of the looks can then be shared on your Facebook page.

Michael Kors was the first to test the interactive ads on Facebook.

Experts say more retailers will begin capitalizing on the technology.

Facebook says Sephora and other companies, selling everything from fashion to furniture, will roll out their own interactive ads in the coming months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s