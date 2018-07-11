Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A woman has been arrested after authorities say she killed her mother and grandmother in Ventnor last weekend.

Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:30 a.m. on July 8 inside a residence at 4800 and the boardwalk.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says the pair died of multiple blunt impact injuries.

On Wednesday night, authorities announced the arrest of Heather Barbera, 41, of Ventnor, in connection with the killings.

Authorities say Barbera took a bus to New York City after killing her mother and grandmother. She was identified Wednesday afternoon at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority located at 42nd Street and 9th Avenue by NYPD officers and taken into custody.

Barbera is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (nightstick) and first-degree robbery.