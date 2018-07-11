  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police in New Jersey say a 60-year-old man died when he crashed a go-kart into a tree at a birthday party.

Ocean County Man With Over 36,000 Child Pornography Files Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Police say party guests at the Holmdel property said people were taking turns using the go-kart Sunday night. Authorities say Boris Serebrenik, of Edgewater, drove the go-kart in the driveway and crashed into a tree.

Police say Serebrenik suffered a severe head injury in the crash. Two nurses performed CPR on the victim before first responders arrived. Serebrenik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman Stuck In Wet Sand

Police also say that the gas-powered go-kart was small and did not have any restraint system.

Serebrenik wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s