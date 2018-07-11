Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police in New Jersey say a 60-year-old man died when he crashed a go-kart into a tree at a birthday party.

Ocean County Man With Over 36,000 Child Pornography Files Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Police say party guests at the Holmdel property said people were taking turns using the go-kart Sunday night. Authorities say Boris Serebrenik, of Edgewater, drove the go-kart in the driveway and crashed into a tree.

Police say Serebrenik suffered a severe head injury in the crash. Two nurses performed CPR on the victim before first responders arrived. Serebrenik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters Rescue Elderly Woman Stuck In Wet Sand

Police also say that the gas-powered go-kart was small and did not have any restraint system.

Serebrenik wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)