PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are one step closer to defending their Super Bowl title as the Philadelphia Eagles announced their training camp schedule on Wednesday.

According to the team’s release, the full Eagles practice will be Thursday, July 26 at the NovaCare Complex.

In fact, a great portion of the Eagles training camp practices will take place in South Philadelphia, with select fans, including season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners, able to witness the action.

For those looking to see the Birds for free, there will be two public practices at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Aug. 5 practice will be held on “Military Appreciation Night” and the Aug. 11 practice will be held on “Family Day.” These events will also include face painting, alumni autographs, green screen photos, as well as other activities.

Tickets for this free event must be reserved in advance by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, with a limit of six tickets per household. Parking is free too.

The Eagles first home preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.