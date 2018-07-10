Entire Team, Coach Rescued From Thai Cave
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the suspects involved in a fight outside a take-out restaurant in Olney.

Police say the fight broke out on the 5000 block of North 5th Street, just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a 46 year-old man, was involved in a mutual fight with another man while waiting for his food from a nearby restaurant.

Police Searching For Suspects Involved In Fight, Robbery In Olney

Credit: CBS3

Surveillance video shows as the fight escalates, the man holds down the victim, as another man went through the victim’s pockets.

The two suspects then fled with the victim’s wallet. The 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

If you recognize anything about the people in this video, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s