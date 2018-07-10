Police Searching For Suspects Involved In Fight, Robbery In Olney

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the suspects involved in a fight outside a take-out restaurant in Olney.

Police say the fight broke out on the 5000 block of North 5th Street, just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a 46 year-old man, was involved in a mutual fight with another man while waiting for his food from a nearby restaurant.

Surveillance video shows as the fight escalates, the man holds down the victim, as another man went through the victim’s pockets.

The two suspects then fled with the victim’s wallet. The 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

If you recognize anything about the people in this video, call police.