EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — When a special needs player took the field Saturday night, his determination and passion brought onlookers delight.

Josh Groff of Bethlehem had a desire and dream, so he contacted the Wanderers Senior Legion Baseball team.

Assistant Coach Paul Walsh said Josh would bring his “rickety” bat and glove to each, always ready to show his stuff.

And that moment came at Williams Township Municipal Park in Easton.

It was a summer night in July, when the managers from Wilson Senior Legion Baseball team and the Wanderers got together to surprise Josh for his first at-bat of the season in the team’s final game.

At the plate, the coaches presented Josh with a brand new wooden baseball bat with his name engraved in it. Josh responded with a huge hug of appreciation.

Shortly after that, Josh swung the bat and got a hit on an unexpected pitch.

The crowd, coaches and players erupted in joy in what Walsh called “undoubtedly the best experience” he ever had on the baseball field.

Currently, the Wanderers are one up in their opening playoff series.