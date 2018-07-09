Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANHEIM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say two men are wanted in connection to a home-invasion robbery in Lancaster County. One of the suspects wore an “Anonymous” mask during the robbery, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North Main Street in Manheim, Pennsylvania late Thursday night, when the two suspects allegedly threatened a couple at gunpoint and struck one of the victims with a baseball bat. They stole two rifles and about $10,000 from two safes, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say they are looking for 30-year-old Nathan J. Weeple of Elizabethtown and 50-year-old Mark E. Donahue of Mount Joy.

Authorities say the suspects entered the residence of the couple by breaking a window at their apartment.

Weeple wore an “Anonymous/Guy Fawkes” mask that came off during a struggle in the apartment, according to the DA’s office.

Weeple allegedly hit the male victim in the head with a baseball bat, which left the man in need of hospitalization and stitches.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage leaving the scene of the crime.

Both men face multiple charges, including felony robbery, burglary and aggravated assault.

Authorities urge anyone with information leading to the apprehension of Weeple or Donohue to contact Detective Jeffrey Kiesel at 717-665-2481, or submit tips via CrimeWatch.