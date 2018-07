Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ANNANDALE, Va. (CBS) – “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot suited up to visit a Virginia children’s hospital on Friday.

Gadot took a break from filming the sequel to “Wonder Woman” to visit Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale.

Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted, “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it … and so did the staff.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

“Wonder Woman 1984” is filming in Washington, D.C., and is set to release on Nov. 1, 2019.