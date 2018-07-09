Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An elderly man was killed when his lawn tractor rolled over him in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Police say the accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Moon Township but released few other details.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 75-year-old Joseph Orient and said he died of traumatic asphyxiation. His death was ruled accidental.

Township police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating.

