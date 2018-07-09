BREAKINGBensalem Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death Of Ex-Girlfriend
Joseph Orient
File photo of a lawn tractor.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An elderly man was killed when his lawn tractor rolled over him in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Police Investigating After Elementary School's Playground Goes Up In Flames

Police say the accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Moon Township but released few other details.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 75-year-old Joseph Orient and said he died of traumatic asphyxiation. His death was ruled accidental.

Woman On Electric-Powered Oxygen Tank Dies After PSE&G Cut Power To House

Township police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

