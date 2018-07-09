A playground catches on fire at Newbury Elementary School in Howell, New Jersey. (credit: Southard Fire Department)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HOWELL, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are investigating after an elementary school’s playground went up in flames on Sunday morning.

The Southard Fire Department says they were initially called to Newbury Elementary School in Howell around 11 a.m. for a small mulch fire.

Woman On Electric-Powered Oxygen Tank Dies After PSE&G Cut Power To House

When they arrived, however, they found a large fire consuming the mulch and the playground equipment.

It took firefighters about an hour to clear the scene and place the blaze under control.

Starbucks To Stop Offering Plastic Straws By 2020

Howell Township Police and the Howell Township Fire Bureau are investigating the incident.