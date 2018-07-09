Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELHPIA(CBS)- An all-American sports bar and restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Frankie Ann’s, the newcomer is located at 741 N. 23rd St. in Fairmount.

Starters include beer-battered garlic dill pickles and hand-pulled mozzarella served with marinara. Wings come in tangy Buffalo, garlic butter, Dante’s inferno and crispy dry rub flavors, and are served with blue cheese or ranch.

For the main course, check out the pan-seared jumbo lump crabcake on a Philadelphia pretzel roll with chipotle crema, or the braised short rib ragu over penne with Pecorino Romano and basil. Flatbreads, burgers and salads round out the menu. Pair your meal with beer, wine or a selection from the extensive list of cocktails.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Frankie Ann’s is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Ellen W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, “This was a very pleasant surprise! I just wanted to try it out for lunch with a friend. He had the Margarita flatbread, which he said was really good. I had the chicken sandwich — super good taste.”

And David G. wrote, “I think it has a lot of potential: the burger is good but one of ours came out overcooked. Good cocktails. Great bar atmosphere and nice seating out front too.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Frankie Ann’s is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.