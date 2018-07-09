Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deposition will take place on Monday in the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is seeking a new trial in the death of a Philadelphia police officer.
Abu-Jamal was convicted in the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.
His defense team says they need a document to prove their case for a retrial, but the document cannot be found.
A judge agreed to depose the employee who wrote the document.
His lawyers say Abu-Jamal’s rights were violated during appeals because of bias by then-state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille a former Philadelphia district attorney.