ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City police officer is being hailed a hero after he revived an unresponsive baby boy minutes after he was born.

It happened on July 7 around 10:53 p.m. in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police say Officers Robert Reynolds and George Mancuso responded after a 22-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in the bathroom of her home.

The boy was unresponsive and not breathing, said police.

Reynolds jumped into action and was able to revive the baby after performing CPR.

The mother and baby were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. The baby’s condition is unknown at this time.