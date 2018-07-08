Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A car crashed into a building in Trenton early Sunday morning.

‘It’s A Disgrace’: 17-Year-Old Gunned Down At Large Party, Police Urge Witnesses To Come Forward

The crash happened on North Willow Street near Capitol Street.

Police are investigating if the car also hit at least one pedestrian before hitting the building.

Reportedly, there was debris that suggested someone had been hit at the scene.

Authorities: 4 Boys Rescued From Thailand Cave Where Youth Soccer Team, Coach Are Trapped

No one has been taken to the hospital as of now.

There’s no word on injuries.