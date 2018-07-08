BREAKING4 Boys Rescued From Thailand Cave Where Soccer Team Has Been Trapped For 2 Weeks
Local TV

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A car crashed into a building in Trenton early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on North Willow Street near Capitol Street.

Police are investigating if the car also hit at least one pedestrian before hitting the building.

Reportedly, there was debris that suggested someone had been hit at the scene.

No one has been taken to the hospital as of now.

There’s no word on injuries.

