SUFFOLK, Va. (CBS) — A Virginia woman is making a daring leap to kick off her 84th year alongside some of her family members.

Anne Robertson, her daughter, and four of her grandchildren celebrated Anne’s birthday by jumping out of a plane together!

This fun-loving grandmother said she made a bucket list a few years ago, and skydiving was a top priority.

In addition to skydiving, she’s walked the great wall of China, played with elephants in Thailand, and swam with dolphins in Antigua!

