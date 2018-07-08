Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SUFFOLK, Va. (CBS) — A Virginia woman is making a daring leap to kick off her 84th year alongside some of her family members.

New Castle County K9 Finds Missing Autistic 7-Year-Old

Anne Robertson, her daughter, and four of her grandchildren celebrated Anne’s birthday by jumping out of a plane together!

This fun-loving grandmother said she made a bucket list a few years ago, and skydiving was a top priority.

Major Upset At 23rd Annual Wife-Carrying Championship

In addition to skydiving, she’s walked the great wall of China, played with elephants in Thailand, and swam with dolphins in Antigua!