CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba each scored to help Atlanta United beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

Brad Guzan had three saves in his sixth shutout of the season for Atlanta (12-4-4).

Martinez scored his MLS-leading 18th goal of the season to give Atlanta a 1-0 in the 58th minute, converting from the spot after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake conceded a penalty in the area drawn by Miguel Almiron.

Villalba put away a cross by Almiron into a wide-open net to cap the scoring in the 76th. Martinez rolled it to Almiron on the left side of the area, and Almiron — as Blake charged — tapped it to Villalba at top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

Philadelphia (6-9-3) has lost four of its last five overall and is winless, including three consecutive losses, in four games with Atlanta all-time.

