LOOE KEY REEF, F.L. (CBS) — A sea-focused songfest in Florida is bringing the tunes under the sea.

The “Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival” is held in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

About 400 divers and snorkelers got to jam out, while exploring part of the continental United States only living coral barrier reef.

The music was piped underwater, though some divers pretended to play their own instruments.

