MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame place reopened Saturday for the first time since a water main break in Bucks County.

Bucks County officials say the water main break was reported near the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Route 213 shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

☀️ We are open and kicking off our Sunny Day Celebration Weekend! Join us for special character meet & greets and save 10% on gift shop purchases. Purchase a Sunny Day Celebration ticket and get s FREE second visit! Hurry- offer ends TOMORROW: https://t.co/Q6rCzzQaLU pic.twitter.com/4VobX0WDfl — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) July 7, 2018

“We apologize for any inconvenience.” Sesame Place had said Friday.

The children’s theme park announced on Twitter that it was open to kick off its Sunny Day Celebration Weekend.

Sesame Place will be CLOSED, TODAY JULY 6th due to the local water main break. We apologize for any inconvenience. Guests with tickets or in-park amenities for today, please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/gEjpBEe8iv — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) July 6, 2018

They also offered guests who had tickets for those days alternatives to reschedule or seek recompensation.

The water main break also forced the Oxford Valley Mall to close.

The mall reopened on Friday morning.