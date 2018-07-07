Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame place reopened Saturday for the first time since a water main break in Bucks County.
Bucks County officials say the water main break was reported near the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Route 213 shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
“We apologize for any inconvenience.” Sesame Place had said Friday.
The children’s theme park announced on Twitter that it was open to kick off its Sunny Day Celebration Weekend.
They also offered guests who had tickets for those days alternatives to reschedule or seek recompensation.
The water main break also forced the Oxford Valley Mall to close.
The mall reopened on Friday morning.