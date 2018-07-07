Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) will take art lovers to India and beyond.

Curators are installing a hot-pink plastic Taj Mahal, which is one of the many works to be featured by artist Rina Banerjee for the “Make Me A Summary Of The World” exhibit.

Banerjee’s work has been shown all over the world from Europe to South Asia and now North America.

PAFA will be the first of North American museums to showcase Banerjee’s work.

Her colorful sculptures will transform the galleries into worldly spaces.

Banerjee is known for her large-scale sculptures which are made often times from natural materials and sourced from all over the world.

They are made from feathers, shells, light bulbs and other materials.

The exhibit opens on October 28th.