NEWFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — One person has been confirmed dead at a house explosion in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Rescuers responded to a call at 6:23 a.m. for a reported gas explosion on the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Newfield.

It was reported the explosion originated in the basement of the home.

Neighbors report being woken up to a very loud explosion that leveled the two-story home.

The force of the explosion damaged nearby homes with windows broken and other such damage.

According to family members, the residents of the house are a couple in their 70s.

The subsequent fire has since been placed under control.

One person was treated at the scene, but nobody else was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

Evacuations are underway for people in the area.

This story is still developing.