PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia attorney is suing to force the release of a grand jury report that looked into decades of child sex abuse allegations in six Roman Catholic dioceses, including the Diocese of Allentown.

Philadelphia attorney Tom Kline is suing on behalf of a victim.

Attorney General Taking Action To Release Grand Jury Report Into Clergy Sex Abuse In Pennsylvania

“It’s fundamental that people who commit crimes be held responsible,” attorney Tom Kline said.

Several news media organizations support Kline in demanding that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court release the report.

On June 29, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he was taking legal actionon July 2 to make a grand jury release the report on sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania public.

The 800-plus page report investigating decades of priest sex abuse across Pennsylvania remains barred from release by the state Supreme Court.

Current and former clergy say it’s full of errors and mischaracterizations.

The Supreme Court upheld the report’s release after sources tell CBS3 more than two dozen people objected. The reasons why have legal experts troubled.

Shapiro ordered the investigation of six Pennsylvania dioceses, including Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg Pittsburgh and Scranton.

PA Attorney General Petitioning For Release Of ‘Clergy Sex Abuse’ Grand Jury Report Involving 6 Catholic Dioceses

The court explained in an opinion that it’s still reviewing the massive document. Kline believes the Supreme Court will eventually do the right thing but he questions the role of those connected to the church.

“Their first instinct is to make sure it is swept under the rug,” he said. “Their first instinct is to make sure it doesn’t come to light and that’s the opposite of what they promised their followers, the public and law enforcement.”

All the diocese Eyewitness News contacted claimed to have had no role in keeping the report under wraps.