ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Chris O’Niell and his crew headed out in search of tuna earlier this week but they got so much more.

When heading back in, the group stopped and set some shark baits about 15 miles off Atlantic City.

They were looking for Makos sharks but caught a baby white shark, which was about 50-feet long.

Once boat side, they realized what it was they promptly dehooked and released it back into the ocean.