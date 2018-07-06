Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place remains closed Friday after being forced to close due to a water main break on Thursday afternoon.

Bucks County officials say the water main break was reported near the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Route 213 shortly after 1 p.m.

The water department is currently on scene and roads are being closed in the area.

Sesame Place will be CLOSED, TODAY JULY 6th due to the local water main break. We apologize for any inconvenience. Guests with tickets or in-park amenities for today, please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/gEjpBEe8iv — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) July 6, 2018

Due to a water main break in Middletown Township, Sesame Place is temporarily closed today, July 5. Please check back for updates, and we look forward to welcoming guests back in our park as soon as possible! — Sesame Place (@SesamePlace) July 5, 2018

“We apologize for any inconvenience.” Sesame Place says.

Visitors that had tickets for Friday are encouraged to visit their website for information about how to redeem their ticket at a later date.