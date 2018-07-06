WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Until 2 P.M.
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place remains closed Friday after being forced to close due to a water main break on Thursday afternoon.

Bucks County officials say the water main break was reported near the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Route 213 shortly after 1 p.m.

The water department is currently on scene and roads are being closed in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.” Sesame Place says.

Visitors that had tickets for Friday are encouraged to visit their website for information about how to redeem their ticket at a later date.

