TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A month-long investigation has concluded with the seizure of $49,000 in heroin, four guns, and cash in Trenton.

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force arrested the investigation’s target, Imier Green, 24, during a motor vehicle stop. While he was detained, officers with search warrants visited two residences used by Green.

At one residence on the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue, officers recovered a loaded revolver, 242 bricks of heroin, four bundles of heroin, two scales, a shotgun, and over $6,000 in cash.

A 17-year-old male was arrested during that search, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

A second search at a property in the 300 block of Reservoir Street revealed a loaded revolver, a loaded handgun, and more heroin.

At that residence, officers arrested Loraine Green, 54.

Imier Green and Loraine Green both face numerous narcotics and weapons charges.

The 17-year-old man was also charged with multiple narcotics and weapons offenses and is being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center.