BREAKING:2 Philly Police Cars Collide In Mayfair
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A month-long investigation has concluded with the seizure of $49,000 in heroin, four guns, and cash in Trenton.

Pennsylvania Drug Bust Nets Roughly 6,600 Doses Of Fentanyl; 25 People Facing Charges

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force arrested the investigation’s target, Imier Green, 24, during a motor vehicle stop. While he was detained, officers with search warrants visited two residences used by Green.

At one residence on the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue, officers recovered a loaded revolver, 242 bricks of heroin, four bundles of heroin, two scales, a shotgun, and over $6,000 in cash.

imier green lorraine green 2018 07 06 19 57 55 Police: $49,000 In Heroin, Multiple Guns Seized In Mercer County

Credit: CBS3.

A 17-year-old male was arrested during that search, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

A second search at a property in the 300 block of Reservoir Street revealed a loaded revolver, a loaded handgun, and more heroin.

At that residence, officers arrested Loraine Green, 54.

Chicago Police K-9 Helps Drug Officers Find $10 Million In Marijuana

Imier Green and Loraine Green both face numerous narcotics and weapons charges.

The 17-year-old man was also charged with multiple narcotics and weapons offenses and is being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s