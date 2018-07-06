Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NAPLES, NY. (CBS) – A farm in upstate New York offers visitors a unique destressing experience with the opportunity to spend quality time with their farm life.

For $300 at the Mountain Horse Farm, visitors can get the ‘Horse & Cow Experience.’ This includes petting, brushing, and even cuddling with the cows.

As stated by the farm’s website, the animals are able to “pick up on what’s going on inside and sense if you are happy, sad, feel lost, anxious or are excited and they will respond to that without judgement, ego or agenda.” This offers a uniquely calming experience.

Cows have a naturally lower heart rate and higher body temperature than humans, thus cuddling with one can be very soothing.

Solo and group sessions up to four members are offered.

The site also emphasizes the effect the animals have on a person’s self awareness and mindfulness, “Horses and cows are large animals and they are moving around freely so you automatically pay attention and be right in the moment. This type of focus is good for the soul and it’s the perfect exercise in mindfulness.”

Check out Mountain Horse Farm’s Instagram to see more of the cuddly cows and horses.