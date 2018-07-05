Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has been charged with homicide after surrendering herself to Philadelphia police in connection to the June 22 hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old Xavier Moy.

The 25-year-old woman also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of an accident where a death resulted.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office will request a bail of $500,000.

Xavier’s family said he had been playing outside with his friends when he was hit by the car.

“This is awful. He hit a child and leaved the scene. It’s very, very unfortunate,” said Judith White, Xavier’s grandmother before learning of the devastating news.”He’s a sweet little boy, bubbly, a lot of personality and this is just so sad.”

In effort to get information, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police offered a $5,000 reward.

At the time, FOP President John McNesby reminded drivers to slow down and observe the speed limit now that school is out and more and more children are out playing in their neighborhoods.

Police issued a news release on June 24 saying the vehicle used in the fatal hit-and-run had been located and they were still trying to obtain a search warrant to begin the process of confirming the vehicle was part of the deadly crash.

Investigators released images of the blueish/green car over the weekend, along with a license plate.

The owner of the car surrendered the vehicle to authorities on June 24.

“At this time we can not say for certain if this was the vehicle involved,” said Overwise. “There was damaged visible on the car and we can not say right now until we examine that vehicle whether or not that damage was a result of this particular incident.”

Police said that the female owner did not know they were searching for the car until they learned about it on the news.

At a vigil, Xavier was remembered by friends, family, and neighbors a little boy with an infectious smile and his dad says that he also had a big heart.

Neighbors gathered outside of Xavier’s house to write heartfelt notes for his parents. His mom stricken with grief is thankful for the community’s support.

“I really appreciate everybody coming down for Xavier,” said Jasmine Moy, Xavier’s mother. “And it kills me because if he had so much love like this, I can’t imagine the amount of love he would’ve had if he had the chance to become an adult.”