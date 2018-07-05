Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! Celebrate this tasty and crispy day locally or with deals from chain restaurants.
Local Eats:
Bon Chon Korean fried chicken in Chinatown
Bud & Marilyn’s in Center City
Clarkville in West Philly
Crown Fried Chicken in several locations
Debreaux’s on North Broad
Double Knot, for Japanese-style fried chicken
Hiro Ramen House, a Japanese restaurant on Chestnut Street
Love & Honey Fried Chicken in Northern Liberties
Rex 1516 on South Street
Wishbone in University City
Chain Restaurant Deals:
Burger King: Get a 10-piece chicken nugget for only $1.69.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is offering half-off the wood-fired Italian wings appetizer during happy hour.
Church’s Chicken: Get an entire half smokehouse chicken, any regular side and a biscuit for just $5.
KFC: KFC’s $20 Fill Up includes eight pieces of Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, or Kentucky Grilled Chicken, a large cole slaw, four biscuits and two large mashed potatoes and gravy.
Popeyes: Enjoy five pieces mixed or tenders with two sides and two biscuits for $10.
Papa John’s: Add either a six-piece chicken wings or 10-piece chicken poppers for just $6.99.