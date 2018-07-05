BREAKING:Water Main Break Closes Sesame Place, Oxford Valley Mall
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place and Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown Township were forced to close due to a water main break on Thursday afternoon.

Bucks County officials say the water main break was reported near the intersection of Woodbourne Road and Route 213 shortly after 1 p.m.

The water department is currently on scene and roads are being closed in the area.

Sesame Place says the park will remain closed Thursday “as a health and safety precaution” and that guests impacted by the closure should visit their website for refund information and updates.

The Oxford Valley Mall says they expect to reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

