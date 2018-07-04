  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The top-ranked competitive eater in the world scarfed down not one, not two but 28 hamburgers to take home the title again.

Avocado Ice Cream Gaining In Popularity

Z-Burger’s Ninth Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship took place Tuesday in D.C.

burger eating contest Former Wing Bowl Winner Molly Schuyler Wins Eating Contest Again, Downs 28 Burgers

Credit: (CBS3)

Former Wing Bowl champion Molly Schuyler defended her title by inhaling 27, which is six more than she ate last year.

Competitors had ten minutes to eat as many burgers as possible.

Study: Healthy Eaters Waste Most Food

By the way, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest goes down Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s