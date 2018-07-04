Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The top-ranked competitive eater in the world scarfed down not one, not two but 28 hamburgers to take home the title again.

Z-Burger’s Ninth Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship took place Tuesday in D.C.

Former Wing Bowl champion Molly Schuyler defended her title by inhaling 27, which is six more than she ate last year.

Competitors had ten minutes to eat as many burgers as possible.

By the way, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest goes down Wednesday.