Norwood, M.A. (CBS) — Forget a flag planted in the ground or waving from a pole, Arthur McCann turned his lawn into a giant picture of stars and stripes!

He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get it just right, and it’s always a big hit.

flag Massachusetts Man Takes Patriotism To A New Level

credit: cbs3

“I have a 4th of July party every year and the kids really enjoy it, so I like to show them what you can do if you put your mind to it,” said Arthur McCann. “And just a little respect for the veterans and to remind people there are American patriots still in this country.”

McCann says people stop to take photos all the time, some even stand on the roof of their cars to get an overhead shot.

