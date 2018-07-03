Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A study found healthy eaters actually waste the most food.

In the study, scientists looked at individuals, not institutions like schools or hospitals, and found people who are concerned about what they eat, as well as what they end up throwing away the most.

Roughly 30 to 40 percent of the food supply in the United States is wasted, which works out to more than 20 pounds of food per person per month.

“They tend to eat more fruits and vegetables, which go bad very quickly, in contrast to processed foods that may live in your cupboard for years on end,” explained Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers studied more than twenty food groups and found that fruits and vegetables accounted for about 40 percent of all food waste.

But there are a few things you can do to cut down on wasting food.

When you buy fruits and vegetables, experts say it’s a good idea to immediately wash them. And then, store produce in easy to grab bags or containers will make it more likely that you will eat it sooner.

Also, keeping food in an easy to see location will help you remember to eat it right away.

And it’s best to start with a plan before you even head to the store.

“When you go to the grocery store, plan what you’re going to buy,” Dr. Albers said. “That’s going to help cut down on impulse-buys, and buying too much food.”

Here’s even more strategy. Take the older food and move it to the front of the refrigerator to make sure you use it first.

Another way to avoid waste is to freeze produce before it goes bad or use it in a recipe that can be put in the freezer.