NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Norristown is marking Independence Day with a new parade route meant to spotlight local businesses but some residents are not happy about the change.

“It makes us stand out a little more,” said Luis Yusti of Flacco Barbershop.

Yusti is looking forward to Norristown’s annual Fourth of July parade.

“I’m excited for that and it’s hopefully going to give us more business,” he says.

Flacco Barbershop is one of more than a 100 businesses across town that will be on display after the Independence Day parade which was re-routed to Main and Marshall Streets. Two major business districts in Norristown.

“It gives the community a chance to see and know what Universal Print and Copy is all about,” said David Murray, CEO of Universal Copy and Print.

Murray opened his printing and business training shop on Main Street two years ago. Down the road, Javier Barajas opened his convenience store in 2015.

“With the new businesses opening up, it’s reviving back Norristown,” said Barajas.

Chamber of Commerce founder and president Kym Ramsey presented the idea to council members.

Councilwoman Heather Lewis, who represents the business district, welcomed the change.

“It was a huge lift for our committee and municipal staff to take on, so it was really helpful to have the Norristown Chamber step in,” said Lewis.

“I don’t like change with those sorts of things because it’s like tradition,” said Maria Price, who was looking forward to watching the parade with her young daughter from their porch. “I think they should have it the same route because some of these people don’t get to see it.”

The parade route will start at 9:15 a.m. right at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Hamilton Street.