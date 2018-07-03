Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tens of thousands will jam the Parkway, presenting a bunch of challenges for law enforcement during 4th of July festivities.

The space for celebration includes an area more than a half-dozen blocks in length.

“We will be on bikes, on foot, motorcycles, helicopters and any number of other ways working in collaboration with our city partners to make this a safe event that it always is,” explained Commissioner Richard Ross of Philadelphia Police Department.

There won’t be a closed perimeter for Wednesday evening’s concert and fireworks show.

Philadelphia Police say a large segment of the 6,000-member department will be working.

“You don’t always see some of our assets and that’s by design,” Ross said. “It’s kind of a hodgepodge of things.”

At a news conference department, leadership said their biggest challenge will be dealing with the heat.

“The city is setting up misting stations along the parkway and also putting out pallets of water,” said Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities also encourage parents to keep a constant eye on their little ones.

If a child should wander off, you’re asked to immediately find an officer.

“We have plenty of uniform police officers out there and let them know and we will go right over the air,” Wilson said.