TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – According to safety organization KidsAndCars.org, an average of 37 children across the U.S. die each year after being left unattended or forgotten in hot cars.

To combat this, police officers of Tredyffrin Township are giving away stickers with the reminder, “Stop! Before you leave, check your backseat!”

The stickers were printed and donated by NuPrint Solutions of Tredyffrin Township. The stickers are to be placed on review mirrors and other places within the car where the driver will see it and be reminded not to leave a child behind in the car. The stickers are free and can be picked up at the front desk of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, the Berwyn Fire Company, and the Paoli Fire Company.

