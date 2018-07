Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

Anthem, A.Z. (CBS) — Puppy hero to the rescue! An Arizona golden retriever is healing from a rattlesnake bite after protecting his owner.

Paula Godwin was taking a morning walk with her two dogs Friday when she almost stepped on a rattlesnake. Her puppy, Todd, jumped in front of her leg to ensure she wouldn’t get bit.

Paula told Eyewitness News that as of Sunday night Todd is, “playing, [and] doing great.”