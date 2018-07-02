Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A typical high school student is 17 or 18 years old before walking across the stage to get a diploma in the United States but 8-year-old Laurent Simons finished high school in less than two years.

According to Belgian reports, Simons has an IQ of 145.

To put that number into perspective, an IQ of 130 and above is considered “gifted.”

Simons said he’s now considering a career as an engineer, but he’ll have to make it through college first.