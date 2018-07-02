HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A typical high school student is 17 or 18 years old before walking across the stage to get a diploma in the United States but 8-year-old Laurent Simons finished high school in less than two years.

According to Belgian reports, Simons has an IQ of 145.

8 year old belgian boy 8 Year Old Belgian Boy Graduates High School, Has Gifted IQ Of 145

Credit: (CBS3)

To put that number into perspective, an IQ of 130 and above is considered “gifted.”

Simons said he’s now considering a career as an engineer, but he’ll have to make it through college first.

