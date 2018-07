Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just hours after 76ers’ management flew to Los Angeles to speak with LeBron James’ representatives, LeBron signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers agreed to terms with LeBron James on a four-year, $154 million contract.

Klutch Sports Group, who represents LeBron, released a statement announcing the deal.