HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — As the heat wave reaches its peak, Parx has announced that it will cancel its thoroughbred racing program on Monday.

In the official statement, Parx reasoned that since “a heat index expected to exceed 105 degrees” is cause for the cancellation.

The announcement serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions in this extreme heat.

This is the first time the region has reached the triple digits since 2012.

According to officials, racing is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

