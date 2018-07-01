Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — As the heat wave reaches its peak, Parx has announced that it will cancel its thoroughbred racing program on Monday.

Horses Can Make Facial Expressions Just Like Humans

In the official statement, Parx reasoned that since “a heat index expected to exceed 105 degrees” is cause for the cancellation.

The announcement serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions in this extreme heat.

This is the first time the region has reached the triple digits since 2012.

Parx Racing Jockey Dies After Fall During Race

According to officials, racing is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.