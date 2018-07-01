Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Sunday, Best Buy will no longer sell CDs at its stores.

According to a report from Billboard, the arrest of CD sales will happen nationwide.

Due to digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and others, CD sales have been falling in recent years.

Best Buy’s CD sales have recently only brought in about $40 million annually.

Interestingly, though, best buy will continue to sell vinyl records for the next two years.