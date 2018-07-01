HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope
    1:30 PMCBS Religion & Culture
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Sunday, Best Buy will no longer sell CDs at its stores.

89-Year-Old Oklahoma Man Celebrates 70 Years Working At Sherwin Williams

According to a report from Billboard, the arrest of CD sales will happen nationwide.

Due to digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and others, CD sales have been falling in recent years.

Russian Women Dress In Elaborate Bridal Dresses And Compete For Replica World Cup Trophy Made Of Flowers

Best Buy’s CD sales have recently only brought in about $40 million annually.

Interestingly, though, best buy will continue to sell vinyl records for the next two years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s