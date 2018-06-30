Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lifting voices and hoisting signs, several thousand people flocked to Logan Square in Philadelphia demanding an end to the separation and detention of immigrant families.

Parents with young children joined the event as part of a “Families Belong Together” nationwide rally.

The whereabouts of more than 2,000 children separated from their families at the United States-Mexico border remain in question even as a federal judge ordered United States Customs Officials to reunite separated families within 30 days.

“We have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old and having them separated from us, I just couldn’t imagine,” said Joti Sindu-Thind, giving her son a water bottle to stay cool in the afternoon heat.

“It’s absolutely heart breaking and every time I hear a story or see pictures all I can think of is my little one in that same situation and it has to stop,” said Leigh Baker crying as she held her daughter on her hip.

Among the crowd, demands were for President Donald Trump to ease his zero tolerance crackdown on illegal immigration, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and not allow the agency to detain families suspected of illegal immigration.