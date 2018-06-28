Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ally Turner is working on regaining her speech and re-learning how to walk after nearly drowning in a bathtub and suffering a brain injury when she was 7.

The girl’s father says Taylor Swift’s music has played a huge role in Ally’s recovery. And thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ally will now have the chance to see the superstar live in concert next month.

Her dad now hopes Ally can meet Taylor in person.

“You have gotten her through tough times with your music,” Ally’s dad, Brad Turner, wrote on Twitter. “She will be at the show July 13 in Philly!”

Ally’s dad has started the hashtag #AllyMeetsTaylor in hopes of gaining the pop star’s attention.

“We are doing this because with Taylor being such a huge part of the toughest time in our lives, we believe it will give Ally a little extra motivation in her recovery if they were to meet!” said Brad Turner. “We have been using Taylor Swift’s songs at every therapy because it is the only music she will really work to.”

In 2015, Ally fell in the bathtub and nearly drowned. Her parents performed CPR on her, ultimately saving her life. She spent two weeks in the ICU at CHOP and then four long months of rehab at the hospital.

Ally is now doing well, but continues to attend physical and occupational therapy, where she works on regaining her speech and re-learning how to walk.

To learn more about Ally’s story and how you can help, click here.