PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is shot overnight in Kensington, now the search is on for the person who pulled the trigger.

Officers found the victim on the front steps of a home on the 600 block of East Ontario Street just after 1 a.m.

They rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition at last check.

Police say she told them the shooter was wearing an orange shirt and had a tattoo of a panther on his arm.

No word on a possible motive.