BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that multiple locations are being investigated Thursday morning in relation to the recent mysterious explosions in Bucks County. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Bucks County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI and the ATF are on scene.

The investigations are taking place on Old Bethlehem Pike/Brick Tavern Road and Spinnerstown Road in Quakertown.

Police say no one is in danger. The district attorney is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say more than 20 explosions during the early-morning hours are the reason for the booms happening in Bucks and Lehigh Counties since April 2.

To date, police say no one has reported any injuries related to the explosions.