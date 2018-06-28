BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Investigating Multiple Locations In Bucks County In Connection To Mysterious Explosions, Sources Say
Filed Under:Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources tell CBS3 that multiple locations are being investigated Thursday morning in relation to the recent mysterious explosions in Bucks County. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Bucks County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI and the ATF are on scene.

Police Investigating Another Mysterious Explosion In Bucks County After Tractor Cutting Grass Strikes Device

The investigations are taking place on Old Bethlehem Pike/Brick Tavern Road and Spinnerstown Road in Quakertown.

28june18 milford twp bucks county incident spinnerstown rd rolen raw frame 2090 Sources: Authorities Investigating Multiple Locations In Bucks County In Connection To Mysterious Explosions

(credit: CBS3)

Police say no one is in danger. The district attorney is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say more than 20 explosions during the early-morning hours are the reason for the booms happening in Bucks and Lehigh Counties since April 2.

Mysterious Booms, House-Rattling Sounds In Pennsylvania Under Investigation By FBI

To date, police say no one has reported any injuries related to the explosions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch