By Natasha Brown
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-organization law enforcement investigation, over the course of two years, has led to the arrest of 25 people linked to one of the largest fentanyl trafficking organizations in Montgomery County.

Investigators say five men were running an extensive drug ring with David Cooper as its alleged ringleader.

09355920bc9d47c1a9defee5952e4071 Pennsylvania Drug Bust Nets Roughly 6,600 Doses Of Fentanyl; 25 People Facing Charges

Credit: CBS3

“These men were dealing in death. They were delivering the poison that has fueled the addictions and overdoses that have affected so many people in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

On display were items seized during search warrants and arrests–illegal guns, drugs and drug-making material. The sting– dubbed “Operation Poison Control” came to a head on June 1 after police used wiretaps and surveillance to track a drug transfer in progress.  It led to them finding a secret compartment in a Honda Odyssey minivan, that exposed the highly lethal fentanyl.

9c287b7d86e340c3bab3ba1061a463c1 Pennsylvania Drug Bust Nets Roughly 6,600 Doses Of Fentanyl; 25 People Facing Charges

Credit: CBS3

“This compartment springs open and what that revealed was 198.6 grams of Fentanyl,” said Steele.

Prosecutors say that equates to nearly 6,600 doses on the street.  Just last year Montgomery County recorded 245 overdose deaths.

“Fentanyl is 40-50 times stronger than heroin and it is now counting for the majority of overdosed deaths in Montgomery County,” said  Steele.

3e24d817cfd043f2a5990fb58d155e3a Pennsylvania Drug Bust Nets Roughly 6,600 Doses Of Fentanyl; 25 People Facing Charges

Credit: CBS3

Overall prosecutors hope this major drug bust sends a strong message to dealers.

“By taking these major drug dealers off the street and by arresting dealers who are a part of this drug organization we’ve severed an artery in this region’s drug pipeline,”  Steele added.

Seven illegal handguns and 3,400 dollars in cash were also seized during the course of these arrests.

Four of the five men allegedly at the head of this drug ring are being held on a million dollars cash bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch