NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a man on six counts of indecent exposure after he allegedly masturbated multiple times as he hid in a group of trees while women walked by.

The first incident happened on June 11 when police say Jeffrey Yatkowski, 37, of Delaware was masturbating in a group of trees along the James F. Hall Trail near Academy Street. Police say a woman on a jog observed a male masturbating while partially clothed as she ran by.

Another incident occurred on June 22 when police say Yatkowski was masturbating in the same area as two women ran by.

On June 25, police say Yatkowski was seated in a chair masturbating as three woman walked by the area.

Police say they questioned several men in the area, including Yatkowski , who at the time gave police a fake name.

Yatkowski was later identified and arrested on Wednesday. He is being charged with six counts of indecent exposure and criminal impersonation

He was released on $3,500 unsecured bond.