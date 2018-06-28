Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Chickie’s and Pete’s will be celebrating National French Fry Day with $1 crabfries.

The company will continue their tradition of offering $5 Miller Lite Personal Pitchers as well on Friday, July 13 to celebrate the day.

Every $1 spent on crabfries and every $5 spent on Miller Lite Personal Pitchers on that Friday will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.

Last year, the South Philly Chickie’s & Pete’s location had a crabfries-eating contest and the winner walked away with about $1,000 and crabfries for life.