PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia tradition returns, it’s the 26th Annual Wawa Hoagie Day!

Workers will put together their largest hoagie ever Thursday morning, a seven-ton hoagie that’s half turkey and half Italian.

Who’s excited for #WawaWelcomeAmerica on 6/28?! 🙋With 50 free events and 18 free museum admissions, you won’t want to miss out! Details: https://t.co/75CmWM0EyF pic.twitter.com/1WjpIsTTsP — Wawa (@Wawa) June 21, 2018

You can grab a bite of it for free when they give it away outside the National Constitution Center and Independence Visitor Center, beginning at noon.