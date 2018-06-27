Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Walnut Street Theatre believes that every patron, regardless of their ability to see, should have the opportunity to experience live theatre.

The theatre has developed sensory friendly tours to showcase the tactile elements of the production in order to help visually-impaired patrons to better realize what’s happening during a performance.

On Tuesday, July 3 at 7:00 pm, the Walnut Street Theatre will be offering a sensory tour of Mamma Mia! before the Audio Described Performance that evening.

The patron will hear an audio interpretation of the show as well as the ability to touch props and costumes from the performance.

The tour will be given to 10 members of the Associated Services for the Blind. Cast members will greet the patrons on the tour as well as the dance captain to describe their roles, costumes, and choreography.