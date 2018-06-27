Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has died.

CBS Los Angeles is reporting that Jackson passed away inside his Los Angeles home Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer.

Jackson helped launch the music careers of his children, most notably Michael and Janet and The Jackson five.

His death comes just two days after the 9-year anniversary of Michael’s passing.

Joe Jackson was 89 years old.