PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Due to popular demand, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls are making a comeback after 12 years.

The beloved ‘90s snacks will be hitting store shelves on July 1 for a limited time.

“You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time,” said Planters.

Planters Cheez Balls will be sold in 2.75 ounce canisters and Cheez Curls will come in 4-ounce canisters.

Both cheesy treats will cost $1.99.